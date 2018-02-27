

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- A police force in British Columbia wants to take some of the risk out of online sales.

The Abbotsford Police Department is turning two parking stalls in front of its headquarters into a place where people using platforms like Craigslist, Kijiji or Facebook can buy, sell or exchange items with strangers.

Sgt. Judy Bird says online forums advertising everything from smart phones to wedding decor are popular in the Fraser Valley and the vast majority of transactions are problem free.

The department wanted to provide a safe space for people to meet.

The area is under video surveillance and close to the station's front doors, in case safety issues arise during a transaction.

Kijiji Canada spokesman Kent Sikstrom says anyone using the platform is encouraged to meet in a public place, bring a friend, inspect the quality of the item and report any crimes to police.

Bird says the department is happy to provide the space, but officers can't help if an item isn't as advertised.