Police arrest 13-year-old boy, seize loaded handgun at Ottawa-area school
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 3:44PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A 13-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after police seized a loaded handgun from an Ottawa-area school.
City police say they were called to the middle school at around 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports that someone was showing a gun.
They say no one was threatened or injured in the incident.
Police say they recovered the loaded gun from the teen, but offered no further details.
The boy has been charged with an unspecified number of weapons offences.
Police say the investigation into the incident remains open.
