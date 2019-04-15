Patient attacked paramedic and stole ambulance, N.L. RCMP say
Police say a man in Newfoundland assaulted a paramedic while being taken to hospital and then stole an ambulance, which ended up in a ditch. (Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 2:07PM EDT
FLOWERS COVE, N.L. -- Police say a Newfoundland patient assaulted a paramedic and then stole an ambulance.
RCMP said Monday that a 48-year-old man was being taken to hospital on Friday evening when he became violent.
A photo released by the Mounties show an ambulance in the ditch, stuck in the snow, in a rural area near Flower's Cove.
Police say the man was taken into custody
They say the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Patient attacked paramedic and stole ambulance, N.L. RCMP say
- Thousands stolen from Ugandan kids' choir in Vancouver
- Supreme Court of Canada's Clement Gascon stepping down for family reasons
- Alberta election promised titanic clash, delivered name calling, bozo eruptions
- Montreal mayor, opposition leader unite to denounce Quebec secularism bill