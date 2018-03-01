A passenger was burned in a fire caused by a cellphone on board an Air Canada flight this morning, just as the aircraft was preparing to leave Toronto en route to Vancouver.

The incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday on board Air Canada flight AC101, at Pearson International Airport, an airline spokesperson said in a statement to CTVNews.ca. The cellphone owner was injured in the fire, but was able to walk off the plane without assistance to be treated for burns.

“The fire was immediately extinguished by crews and there was no damage to the aircraft,” Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick did not have information on the passenger’s current condition.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority confirms that fire and emergency services were dispatched to the aircraft Thursday morning.

The fire happened on board a Boeing 787-9 with 266 passengers bound for Vancouver. The flight was delayed by approximately two hours.

The make and model of the phone is currently unknown.