

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a a report from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk





Parents of students attending an elementary school in Edmonton are being asked to remain vigilant after a person dressed as a clown allegedly grabbed a young girl.

Christine Whitebear is one of many parents who received a letter from officials at Tipaskan Elementary School alerting them of the alleged incident.

The note said someone wearing clown makeup and dressed in a patterned jacket attempted to grab a student in an alley near the school on Friday morning.

The student was able to get away from the suspect, according to the letter.

Anna Batchelor, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Public School Board, said the student immediately told someone about the alleged incident.

“We’re proud of this student for doing the right thing,” she told CTV Edmonton. “They talked to someone right away when something didn’t feel right.”

The school board also asked parents to make arrangements so their children don’t walk alone if possible.

“It concerns me a lot, but it’s good to know what had happened so that people know that they should be walking their kids to school,” Whitebear said.

Edmonton police said they’re conducting interviews on the alleged incident.