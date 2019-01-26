Ottawa teen charged with killing her mother
CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Ottawa’s Mike Arsalides
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 12:34PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 26, 2019 7:10PM EST
An 18-year-old Ottawa woman is accused of killing her mother.
Lennese Kuplu appeared in an Ottawa courthouse on Saturday morning. The teenager is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the death of 37-year-old Susan Kuplu.
Susan Kuplu moved to Ottawa two years ago from Nunavut with her daughter and two young boys. Police say she was last seen alive on Jan. 11.
Police allege that Lennese killed Susan in their shared west-end home and disposed of the body in an adjacent dumpster. They are currently searching the Trail Road Landfill in Richmond, Ont., for Susan’s remains.
According to police, Lennese Kuplu left Ottawa around the time of her mother’s disappearance.
On Jan. 15, she and her 28-year-old boyfriend Dwight Brown were arrested in downtown Toronto over an alleged shoplifting incident. Brown but not Lennese was charged in connection with that incident.
A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, told CTV Ottawa on Saturday that Lennese and Susan often fought with each other.
Kuplu is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Jan. 30. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
With files from The Canadian Press
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- ‘I’m terrified’: Woman's co-worker accused of contaminating her water bottle
- Top military judge to face court martial overseen by deputy this summer
- N.B. Liberals to hold convention, elect new leader in June after election loss
- Businessman guilty of immigration fraud sold Filipino workers 'Canadian dream'
- Caught on camera: Driver pulled from car in violent B.C. carjacking