

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Ottawa’s Mike Arsalides





An 18-year-old Ottawa woman is accused of killing her mother.

Lennese Kuplu appeared in an Ottawa courthouse on Saturday morning. The teenager is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the death of 37-year-old Susan Kuplu.

Susan Kuplu moved to Ottawa two years ago from Nunavut with her daughter and two young boys. Police say she was last seen alive on Jan. 11.

Police allege that Lennese killed Susan in their shared west-end home and disposed of the body in an adjacent dumpster. They are currently searching the Trail Road Landfill in Richmond, Ont., for Susan’s remains.

According to police, Lennese Kuplu left Ottawa around the time of her mother’s disappearance.

On Jan. 15, she and her 28-year-old boyfriend Dwight Brown were arrested in downtown Toronto over an alleged shoplifting incident. Brown but not Lennese was charged in connection with that incident.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, told CTV Ottawa on Saturday that Lennese and Susan often fought with each other.

Kuplu is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Jan. 30. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With files from The Canadian Press