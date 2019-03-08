

Cillian O'Brien, with files from CTV Ottawa’s Mike Arsalides





A man who police describe as “a recluse” has been found alive after spending the winter trapped inside his house by snow and living off canned food.

Officers were called Thursday night by a concerned neighbor who returned from Florida and noticed thick snow and ice outside the house.

“As good neighbours, we wanted to make sure that he was okay,” the neighbour told CTV Ottawa.

Police arrived and found a winter’s worth of snow piled high in the driveway, with no tracks or signs of life. They spent the next 90 minutes working to clear a path to the front door, with neighbours pitching in with shovels and snow blowers.

The ice was so thick that a tractor from the city was called in to help.

When the officers finally reached the house, they found the man inside, alive and alone. He told police he’d been eating whatever food he could find inside the house.

“He was quite thankful. My understanding is that he’s a recluse -- didn’t want to ask for help, which is difficult for some people to do,” said Ottawa Police Staff Sergeant John Gibbons.

“But I know after everything was said and done he was very happy with the officers, what they did for him.”

Neighbours said the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, usually only leaves his house at night. Some neighbours told CTV Ottawa that they only saw him once or twice a year.

“We left a note on his windshield, if he does come out that we’re here if he needs any help. And from what we understand, he doesn’t even have a telephone,” a neighbour said.

Police say they’ll check on the man and bring him groceries over the following days and weeks. They also advised the public to keep an eye out for their neighbours.