

The Canadian Press





ESSEX COUNTY, Ont. - Provincial police say a man is dead after a tractor fell on him in southwestern Ontario.

OPP say they were called to a farm in Essex County on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

They say a man was found under the rear tire of a hay baler.

Police say they man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Amherstburg, Ont.

Police are calling the incident an accident and they say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.