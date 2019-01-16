

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's Opposition says the Progressive Conservative government's planned 10 per cent tuition cut will not turn out to be good news for students.

An announcement is set for Thursday and government documents show the province will mandate the drop in tuition for colleges and universities, but the NDP wonder what else is coming.

Colleges and universities critic Chris Glover says he is deeply concerned that Ontario Student Assistance Plan grants will be cut.

The previous Liberal government increased the number of grants and made it possible for students with the greatest financial need to attend college or university free of cost.

But the auditor general found last month that costs for that program jumped by 25 per cent and warned it could grow to $2 billion annually by 2020-21.

The Tories are in the midst of trying to trim a deficit they peg at $14.5 billion -- though the financial accountability officer says it's closer to $12 billion.