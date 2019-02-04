

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario has identified a public servant responsible for leaking government health-care documents to the Opposition and has notified the provincial police.

A memo circulated today to the public sector says the person is no longer employed.

That comes as the NDP today released a second set of confidential documents relating to the government's health-care transformation plans.

The New Democrats say the documents show a plan to create a health "super agency" is final, despite the health minister saying proposed changes to the system are still being drafted.

The NDP will not say how they obtained today's documents, which appear to be government presentations, but they said last week that draft health-care legislation was delivered to their offices in a manila envelope.

The documents also reference outsourcing services such as laboratories -- many of which are already privately run -- inspections, and the province's air ambulance service.

They also say a new model of "integrated care delivery" is being created, called MyCare groups, and the NDP say those groups would be given power to contract out front-line health care to private, for-profit entities.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said her plan to transform the health-care system isn't final yet, but will not include two-tier care.