Ontario and Saskatchewan premiers meet in Toronto
Sask. Premier Scott Moe (left) and Ont. Premier Doug Ford hold a joint news conference after a meeting at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 4:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2019 11:05AM EDT
TORONTO -- The premiers of Ontario and Saskatchewan met Friday in Toronto to discuss a variety of issues, including the federal carbon tax.
Doug Ford and Scott Moe have been vocal opponents of the tax and both launched court challenges against it last year.
Last week, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled the federal government does have the constitutional power to implement a carbon tax in provinces that don't have a carbon price of their own.
Moe has said his province will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada, and Ontario is awaiting its court ruling.
A joint statement from the premiers following the meeting says they also discussed support for pipelines and farmers.
The two also agreed to create a Joint Red Tape Reduction Working Group to find ways to reduce interprovincial trade barriers.
The meeting contained the same themes as when Ford recently met with newly elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario and Saskatchewan premiers meet in Toronto
- RCMP say teens spooked elk herd before they were hit by tractor-trailer
- Father convicted after leaving son at home with pit bull that mauled him
- B.C. heat wave sets 15 temperature records Thursday; more set to fall
- 'Only one word: sadness': Funeral for girl, 7, whose death sparked public outrage