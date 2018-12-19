

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto's Brandon Rowe





A group of high school students from Brampton, Ont. are stuck in Cambodia after their passports were stolen in an incident that’s been compared to an action film.

The group of 10 students and four supervisors from St. Edmund Campion Catholic Secondary School were supposed to arrive back in Canada from a missionary trip in Cambodia on Sunday, but someone on a motorcycle snatched the bag with their passports and rode off.

For complete coverage, visit CTV Toronto

“This one sounded right out of a Mission Impossible or Jason Bourne movie,” Bruce Campbell, spokesperson for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, told CTV Toronto.

The school board has been in contact with the Canadian consulate in Cambodia and the Canadian embassy in Thailand for emergency passports, but both were closed over the weekend.

While the students still don’t have the proper documentation, they have booked flights back to Canada and are expected to return by the end of the week.