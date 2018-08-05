Ont. crash leaves three people dead, including two children
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 7:20AM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police say two children and a woman were killed Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., northwest of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive just after 9 p.m.
They said a 47-year-old woman died at the scene and that three children were rushed to hospital, where two were later pronounced dead.
The other child, along with two adults, were all listed in stable condition.
No information about the cause of the crash, or the names of the victims was immediately released.
