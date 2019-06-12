

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell





A couple from southern Ontario used a free trip as a chance to visit the final resting places of several local soldiers who died at war.

Dava and Yvon Robichaud of Chatham-Kent, Ont. recently won a round-trip flight to anywhere WestJet travels and chose to spend at least part of the vacation tracking down the gravestones of 12 soldiers from their hometown who were laid to rest at Canadian war cemeteries in Holland.

“I think it’s important for people to visit and remember,” Dava, whose uncle was killed during the Second World War and laid to rest in Holland, told CTV Windsor. “We walked by almost every single grave there, just to pay respects.”

For each grave, they placed a Canadian flag with the soldier’s hometown imprinted on it next to the gravestone, along with any mementos family members back home had given them.

“It was very emotional,” said Yvon. “It was emotional for both of us, really.”