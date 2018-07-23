One injured after explosion in building in Mississauga, Ont., police say
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 1:45PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - At least one person is injured after a explosion in an industrial building in the Toronto area.
Peel regional police say the explosion occurred just before noon in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They also say all other occupants of the building have been evacuated.
Paramedics say they are standing by in case there are any other injuries.
Police say they are investigating the cause of the explosion.
