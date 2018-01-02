

CTVNews.ca Staff





Saskatoon police commended motorists for obeying the law and drinking responsibly after a checkstop program netted only one impaired driver on New Year’s Eve.

Out of the approximately 1,000 drivers who were screened at various checkpoints across the city on Sunday, only one was charged with impaired driving, police tweeted on Monday. A few liquor-related tickets were also handed during the inspections.

In a follow-up tweet, police said they saw many designated drivers pass through the checkpoints. They also took the opportunity to thank motorists who used the Tim Horton’s gift cards they received from officers during the stops to buy them coffee.

Saskatoon police partnered with RCMP and Canadian Pacific Police for the program.

A year ago, two drivers were charged with impaired driving after approximately 2,800 vehicles were screened at checkpoints in Saskatoon.

With files from CTV Saskatoon

