

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Officials say one person is dead following two Halifax-area apartment fires early Saturday.

A statement from the Red Cross says one of the fires was reported at around 3:30 a.m. at an 80-unit building on Primrose Street in north-end Dartmouth.

One person died following the blaze, which also sent one to hospital and forced around 150 tenants from their homes.

All but 10 of the 88 residents who registered with the Red Cross were able to find a temporary place to stay. The rest spent the night at an emergency shelter at a local community centre.

The second fire, at a two-storey building on a nearby street, was reported at around 5:15 a.m. that same day.

Five tenants were forced from their homes and two of them also spent the night at the emergency shelter.