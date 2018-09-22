

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog says one person is dead and two officers were shot at a gas station in Burlington.

The Special Investigations Unit says it's investigating the early-morning incident.

Halton Regional Police say two officers are being treated in hospital.

Police did not say what the officers' condition was.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.