One dead after two aircraft collide mid-air over Ottawa: paramedics
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 11:42AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 4, 2018 1:28PM EST
Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after two aircraft collided mid-air over the city’s west end Sunday morning.
After the collision, police told CTVNews.ca an aircraft crashed into a field, but that another aircraft was safely rerouted to Ottawa International Airport. In a statement, a spokesperson for Ottawa Paramedic Service said one person who was in the downed aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the aircraft that landed at the airport only sustained minor damage. An official said no one on board that aircraft was injured.
The collision happened shortly after 10 a.m.
Ottawa police Staff Sgt. Jamie Harper said he couldn’t comment on injuries or how many people were on board each aircraft.
With files from The Canadian Press
Tragedy at Carp Airport in West Ottawa where we can confirm 2 planes collided mid-air this morning and one person has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of crashing into a nearby field - the larger plane landed safely @FlyYOW @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/ha14AiyCIA— Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 4, 2018
