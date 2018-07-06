

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Enthusiastic crowds are lining the streets of downtown Calgary this morning for the Calgary Stampede parade.

Cowboy hats, horses and marching bands are in abundance for the parade, which marks the beginning of the annual 10-day event.

The parade marshal this year is Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris, who came back from a serious injury to win a bronze medal at the last Winter Olympics.

There are also some special guests wearing "Humboldt Strong" T-shirts.

First responders from a crash in Saskatchewan in April between a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer in Saskatchewan were invited to march along the route.

The collision killed 16 people and injured 13 others.