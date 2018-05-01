Officers find child in Ontario marijuana grow-op; man, 22, charged
A 22-year-old man is charged with unlawfully producing a controlled substance.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 12:33PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police in Kingston, Ont., say a domestic-disturbance call led officers to the discovery of a child in a marijuana grow-op.
They say officers were called to a home early Monday afternoon, but the man and woman both said the disturbance was just a verbal argument.
Police say the officers learned the woman was babysitting and went upstairs to check on the child's welfare.
The child was found in a playpen in the middle of a hallway where all the bedroom doors were shut.
Concerned there might be other children, the officers opened the doors and allegedly discovered two active marijuana grow-ops.
