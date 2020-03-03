TORONTO -- Nunavut’s family services minister is promising to review the territory’s income assistance program after she said she was “surprised” to learn that recipients receive less money from the government if they win at bingo or other lotteries.

During questioning in the legislative assembly on Monday, Elisapee Sheutiapik addressed the Income Assistance Program, which provides financial support to those in need.

“When I heard about the bingo winnings and the $40, I gave directions to my staff to look into the legislation,” she told the House, according to an official transcript of the proceedings.

The $40 she referenced was in relation to an example provided by Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA Cathy Towtongie, who said she learned of a case in which an individual’s income assistance was reduced because they won $40 at bingo.

“I was amazed by the regulations,” Towtongie said. “Some clients win $40 and that $40 is investigated. In Nunavut $40 cannot buy anything. Maybe it can buy a bit of Pampers and toilet paper. That’s about it.”

Towtongie said money won at bingo and other lotteries can give individuals with low incomes the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families by buying items such as snow machines or hunting and fishing equipment they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

“We all need hope and a bingo win is a sign that good things can happen and it can help them buy big items,” she said. “We should be able to enjoy our windfall instead of receiving it with one hand and then having money taken out of the other hand.”

When pressed by Towtongie about the legislation, Sheutiapik said her staff is reviewing the matter and she doesn’t have a timeline for any changes to it.

“It’s not easy to change legislation. Policy would have been one thing, but it’s in the legislation,” she explained. “I gave directions to my staff to look into the legislation, but we know in this House that there are many legislations. I can’t say when that legislation will actually be amended.”

Towtongie then asked if the minister would commit to changing the Income Assistance Program to ensure that bingo and other lottery winnings would not be considered income in the future.

“The legislation itself has to be changed,” Sheutiapik replied. “My goodness, if I started running my department or our government on just giving direction and put aside legislation, we wouldn’t be running properly.”

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Sheutiapik about the legislation.