

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kids who might not have the chance hit the ice are getting their hockey gear for free thanks to a program in Nova Scotia.

“We have a lot of people on fixed incomes. A lot of people that can’t afford to get their kids into a program and this program helps a lot of kids,” Learn to Skate coordinator Nick Bonnar told CTV Atlantic.

Learn to Skate, which is run out of Cape Breton University, is giving youngsters everything they need to play hockey for free. This includes ice time, and sets of new and used gear. It’s all possible thanks to donations, sponsorship, grants and a team of volunteers.

“One hundred and fifty kids is a lot of kids. But it works well. They learn to walk, they learn to fall and get up,” says Bonnar. “Then in a month’s time or less they’re skating. It’s like reading a fairytale storybook. The ending is always pretty cool that you see the kids skating and a smile on their face.”

Parent Jami Murphy said the cheapest hockey gear at Canadian Tire is $129.99.

“So if you’re on a lower budget and you can come get your gear and your skating and your coaching and some fun for free, that’s pretty good,” she said.

More than 60 sets of brand new gear have been handed out already this year, with children from around 30 communities in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality taking part.

---- With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore