No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 7:43AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 30 will be approximately $9 million.
