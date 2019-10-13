No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 7:21AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 16 will be approximately $7 million.
