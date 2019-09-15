No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 7:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 18 will be approximately $7 million.
