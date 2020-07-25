Advertisement
No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, July 25, 2020 7:27AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 25, 2020 7:50AM EDT
The winning Lotto Max ticket for the $70-million draw was purchased in Brampton, Ont. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the huge $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also eight Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but only one was claimed -- by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 28 will be approximately $65 million and there will be 10 Maxmillions prizes in play.