No winner for $5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:38AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 17 will be approximately $7 million.
