

The Canadian Press





PELHAM, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating a shooting incident in which an officer was seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened today in Pelham, a town in southwestern Ontario.

Niagara regional police confirmed an officer was injured in Pelham, but provided few other details.

Police say the officer has been airlifted to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.