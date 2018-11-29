Niagara regional police officer seriously injured in shooting incident: SIU
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says an officer was seriously injured in a shooting in Pelham, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 2:38PM EST
PELHAM, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating a shooting incident in which an officer was seriously injured.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened today in Pelham, a town in southwestern Ontario.
Niagara regional police confirmed an officer was injured in Pelham, but provided few other details.
Police say the officer has been airlifted to hospital with unspecified injuries.
The SIU is an arm's length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
The SIU is investigating a police-involved shooting in Pelham. One officer sustained a serious injury. More details to come.— SIU (@SIUOntario) November 29, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Niagara regional police officer seriously injured in shooting incident: SIU
- Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl on Halloween
- Humpback whale in B.C. died from ship strike, necropsy shows
- Judge denies man's request to serve daughter court papers over Facebook
- N.S. to review permit process around parades after young girl's death