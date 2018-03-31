

The Canadian Press





NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Police in southern Ontario are investigating an apparent group sexual assault in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says it happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in the city's busy downtown, near the intersection of Clifton Hill and Victoria Ave.

Police say a woman was walking down a laneway in the area at about 3 a.m. when she was "accosted and sexually assaulted" by a group of five men.

The woman did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, but she was treated at a local hospital.

Police have released descriptions for all five suspects, all of whom are thought to be in their late 20s.

Four are described as black and the fifth as "Hispanic." One of the suspects was wearing a black and red Toronto Raptors ball cap, while another wore a T-shirt with a logo resembling a horseshoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara regional police.