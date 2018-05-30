NDP shrugs off Liberal questions over connections to union group
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath speaks during a press conference, Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 11:43AM EDT
WINDSOR, Ont. -- Ontario's NDP leader is dismissing a Liberal attack that alleges her party has a questionable financial relationship with a group of unions.
Andrea Horwath, who has been leading in recent polls ahead of next week's election, says her party has no financial relationship with the Cornerstone group.
She also says the governing Liberals made deals with special interest groups throughout their years in office.
The Liberals are calling on Horwath to disclose details of the NDP's links to the for-profit group founded by eight unions, alleging it is financially supporting the New Democrat election campaign and operations.
The attack comes after the Liberals have repeatedly gone after the NDP for their promise not to use back-to-work legislation if elected, saying Horwath would be beholden to unions.
The NDP says its lawyers are following up with the Liberals regarding their statements over Cornerstone.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. woman's beloved Bernese mountain dog put down after suspected poisoning
- Suspect jumps out of building, bites officer, to avoid arrest, police allege
- Animals stolen from Ontario zoo are 'family', worker says in tearful plea
- Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner facing new slew of charges
- International student from China dead, 3 others hurt in Toronto house fire