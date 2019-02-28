N.S. legislature opens for spring sitting featuring budget, health issues
The Nova Scotia legislature is seen in Halifax in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:12AM EST
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia legislature will convene today for the opening of its spring sitting.
The governing Liberals have said little about their legislative agenda for a session that will feature the tabling of the 2019-20 budget.
Premier Stephen McNeil has said the fiscal document will likely be introduced after the March school break.
Issues likely to dog the government through the session include labour relations and upcoming contracts with doctors and teachers, as well as the future of the Northern Pulp mill in Pictou County.
The Opposition Progressive Conservatives are also expected to keep health issues front-and-centre with a particular focus on family doctor shortages and mental health.
The NDP will also focus on health issues, including overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms and what it says is the Liberals' lack of commitment to creating more beds for long-term care.
