

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. - RCMP in New Brunswick say officers are investigating an unspecified classroom incident that led to four staff members being fired from a Moncton daycare in late May.

Sgt. Dan Poirier says a complaint was received on June 3 and a police investigation has been ongoing to determine whether there are grounds to lay criminal charges.

Few details have been divulged about the classroom incident that the executive director of Moncton Headstart says was brought to her attention on May 22.

Mary O'Donnell says the incident was reported to New Brunswick's Department of Education and Early Childhood Development and two staff members were suspended with pay.

Those two staff members as well as two others were then fired from the daycare as the provincial department launched its own investigation.

Poirier could not specify how many people in total are under investigation by the RCMP or share details of the incident as the investigation is ongoing.