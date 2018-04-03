

CTVNews.ca Staff





A community is coming together to support a New Brunswick family left with nothing but their lives after a fire destroyed their home and killed their dog.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in Belleisle Creek, N.B. on Saturday. Approximately 30 firefighters were on the scene battling the flames for three hours, according to officials.

Firefighters said they believe burning grease in a pot on the stove was the cause of the fire.

Heather Nyenhuis, a resident in the area, said she witnessed a lot of smoke at the scene.

“We knew the family was in trouble,” she told CTV Atlantic on Monday.

The family had moved to the area less than a year ago and was renting the home, according to neighbours.

Nyenhuis said she’s collecting donations for the family after they lost everything in the fire. She said, within two hours of issuing a call for help on social media, her laundry room was filled with gifts of clothing, kitchen supplies and Easter treats for the children.

“If someone is in trouble or if someone is sick, our community really steps above and beyond,” Nyenhuis said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston