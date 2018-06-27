

CTVNews.ca





A 34-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter have died in an apparent drowning while on vacation at a resort north of Toronto Tuesday.

“We are a lovely family. My wife love me so much. I love her so much,” Yitin Gong told CTV Toronto. He said his wife and daughter left for the outdoor pool just 10 minutes before him and by the time he reached the pool, they were gone.

“They should have a lifeguard here to save their lives… My heart is broken.”

The family is from Markham, Ont., a suburb of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Martin Hachey says officers were called to the Mountain Springs Resort and Conference Centre just west of Collingwood, Ont., on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. That is about two hours north of downtown Toronto. He said investigators are working to piece together what happened.

The mother and girl, Tiffany and Chloe Gong, were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is planned for today.

-With a report from Sean Leathong, CTV Toronto