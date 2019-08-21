Music composer from France killed by bear while working in N.W.T.
The Brittany Symphony Orchestra shared this image on Facebook of composer and artist Julien Gauthier. (The Brittany Symphony Orchestra/ Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:39PM EDT
YELLOWKNIFE - A Canadian composer living in France has been killed while working in the Northwest Territories.
French media reports say Julien Gauthier was attacked last week by a bear.
The RCMP did not name the victim but said the body of a man was found on Friday after a bear attack near Tulita along the Mackenzie River.
The Brittany Symphony Orchestra in northwest France posted a statement on Facebook announcing the death of its associate artist.
The symphony said Gauthier had been collecting sounds in the remote region and was travelling with a researcher he had met in the Antarctic.
The post said Gauthier wanted to use music to show his love and respect for nature.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Sexual offender to live in Edmonton, police issue warning
- Vancouver Island teen's killer attended her memorial service, was on bail for assaulting mother
- Music composer from France killed by bear while working in N.W.T.
- Talks on compensation for Glen Assoun underway with feds, Nova Scotia: lawyer
- Cases against two St. Mike's students accused in alleged sex assaults concluded