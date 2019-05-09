

CTVNews.ca Staff





More than 140 items belonging to the late Gordie Howe are available to interested collectors through an online auction.

The hockey memorabilia company Frozen Pond Inc. recently opened the auction of Mr. Hockey’s items, including jerseys, hats and autographed images.

Among the highlighted items are Howe’s jersey, jacket and fedora he wore during the opening faceoff for the 2014 NHL Winter Classic alumni game, as well as a sweater he wore for a Natural Lite beer commercial in 1980.

Howe notched 801 goals and 1,850 points over 26 seasons in the NHL, primarily with the Detroit Red Wings. These are the first items from Howe’s estate to be auctioned since his death on June 10, 2016.

All proceeds go to the Howe Foundation, which helps get kids involved in sports and promotes women working in the world of sports business.

The auction closes on May 29.