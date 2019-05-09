More than 100 items belonging to Gordie Howe headed to auction
Former Detroit Red Wings hockey great Gordie Howe is seen in an undated image. (Crown Media United States, Andrew Eccles)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 5:03PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2019 6:07AM EDT
More than 140 items belonging to the late Gordie Howe are available to interested collectors through an online auction.
The hockey memorabilia company Frozen Pond Inc. recently opened the auction of Mr. Hockey’s items, including jerseys, hats and autographed images.
Among the highlighted items are Howe’s jersey, jacket and fedora he wore during the opening faceoff for the 2014 NHL Winter Classic alumni game, as well as a sweater he wore for a Natural Lite beer commercial in 1980.
Howe notched 801 goals and 1,850 points over 26 seasons in the NHL, primarily with the Detroit Red Wings. These are the first items from Howe’s estate to be auctioned since his death on June 10, 2016.
All proceeds go to the Howe Foundation, which helps get kids involved in sports and promotes women working in the world of sports business.
The auction closes on May 29.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Court rejects class action against lottery ticket buyer who didn't know her chances were slim
- Ontario and Saskatchewan premiers meeting today in Toronto
- First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found
- Joint police task force cracks down on gang activity in northern Ontario
- Dozens of passengers rescued from B.C. whale-watching boat