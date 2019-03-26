A Toronto volunteer group is looking for donations and foster homes after finding at least 105 cats inside a local home.

Toronto Cat Rescue’s director Belinda Vandersluis told the breaking news station CP24 that the situation appears to be a case of animal hoarding.

Hoarders often feel they’re doing the right thing, but “the reality is … you couldn’t possibly have a good feeding situation for all of the cats,” according to Vandersluis. “There would be a lot of competition.”

Vandersluis suggested that there may be as many as 120 cats in the home. She said more than 50 of the felines have found foster homes, but a lot more help is needed.

None of the cats have tested positive for serious diseases but many are being treated for fleas, worms and fur loss, she added. They will all be spayed or neutered and socialized before they are put up for adoption.

Toronto Animal Services Program Manager Mary Lou Leiher told CP24.com that the cats appear to be in good condition and authorities are encouraging the woman in question to surrender them all.

“We are not considering laying any charges at this time because she is being very co-operative,” Leiher said.

Those wishing to donate to Toronto Cat Rescue can do so online. An application to foster the cats is available on the group’s website.