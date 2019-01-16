

CTVNews.ca Staff





For 31 years, Mac the Moose was the tallest moose statue in the world.

But four years ago, the statue in Moose Jaw, Sask., lost its title to a rival in Norway. Now the Canadian city wants its bragging rights back.

In 2015, Norway put up a silver elk statue between its capital Oslo and the city of Trondheim. And although there was only a 30-centimetre difference between the two statues, it was enough to steal the official title away.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said his city is taking the fight personally.

“Mac the Moose was named after Les McKenzie, who used to be a former city councilor and … who was my wife’s great uncle. So Mac is like family to me,” he told CTV News Channel. “He’s like family to everybody of the city of Moose Jaw.”

Mac the Moose, which is made of steel and concrete, was built in 1984 and placed at the city’s information centre.

“It’s a major tourist spot. It’s quite popular so we’ll be talking with Tourism Moose Jaw about this situation,” he said.

Tolmie explains his office has received “numerous suggestions,” after the town asked the public for ideas on how to make Mac taller and regain its former glory.

“People have talked about putting on a hat, people have talked about putting a hockey stick on, others have said put skates on him,” he said. “The most popular suggestion, I would say, is probably giving him bigger antlers -- a bigger rack.”

Popular social media personalities in Saskatchewan Justin and Greg have offered to help and have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for whatever solution is chosen.

“They want to help out so people are jumping on board … so we’re going to have [many] conversations,” Tolmie said, mentioning that the GoFundMe’s goal is currently set at $50,000.

He said the money would go towards construction and hiring an engineer to assess the best way to raise up Mac.

Tolmie added plenty of tourists stop by to snap photos of Mac the Moose, so he hopes people from across the country will help.

“Canada’s national pride is on the line … and we can’t lose it to Norway over a moose,” he said.