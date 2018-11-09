

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say a 43-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., faces 13 charges in a child sexual abuse investigation.

Toronto police allege that between April 2010 and December 2013, the man sexually abused numerous children.

They allege he also took sexually explicit photos and videos of the kids, and made sexually explicit photos available to them.

Police say the man "frequented the rave party scene" and had contact with people from across the province, and they're concerned there may be more alleged victims.

The man is charged with several counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and making child pornography, among other charges.

Police say he's scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Dec. 6.