Missing snowshoer in West Vancouver mountain found safe at home
Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. is seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 10:59PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 5, 2019 2:20AM EST
VANCOUVER -- North Shore Search and Rescue says a snowshoer who has been reported missing Monday from Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C., has been found safe at home.
Mike Danks, team leader of North Shore Search and Rescue, says a young woman was separated from two other snowshoers at about 5 p.m. when they went out to the St. Mark's Summit.
He says the two others were initially reported missing as well until a search and rescue team was able to locate them on the mountain.
Danks says the missing woman called from home later in the day, saying she had found her way back by herself.
The summit is a peak along a hiking trail that offers views of Howe Sound on a clear day.
Update: Cypress subject has been located at home.— North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) February 5, 2019
NSR responding to Cypress for missing snowshoer who got separated from her group returning from St Marks along the Howe Sound Crest Trail.— North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) February 5, 2019
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Former ISIS sex slaves sheltered in Canada threatened with phone calls, texts
- Wettlaufer confessed to trying to harm other patients, commission says
- Court hears how police caught serial killer Bruce McArthur
- Missing snowshoer in West Vancouver mountain found safe at home
- Forgiveness? Some relatives of Broncos crash victims say it's hard to find