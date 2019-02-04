

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- North Shore Search and Rescue says a snowshoer who has been reported missing Monday from Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C., has been found safe at home.

Mike Danks, team leader of North Shore Search and Rescue, says a young woman was separated from two other snowshoers at about 5 p.m. when they went out to the St. Mark's Summit.

He says the two others were initially reported missing as well until a search and rescue team was able to locate them on the mountain.

Danks says the missing woman called from home later in the day, saying she had found her way back by herself.

The summit is a peak along a hiking trail that offers views of Howe Sound on a clear day.

Update: Cypress subject has been located at home. — North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) February 5, 2019