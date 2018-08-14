

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tense confrontation over a dog being left in a vehicle in a southern Ontario parking lot was captured on camera.

Connor Beebe detailed his version of what happened on Aug. 9 outside a store in Guelph, Ont., in a Facebook post. He also posted a video showing the moment the dog’s owner returned to the vehicle and the ensuing argument.

According to Beebe, one of the windows in the vehicle had been left open just enough that he could slide his arm through it and open the door.

“The dashboard was hot to the touch, and the dog was panting the entire time,” he wrote.

Beebe estimates that he was with the dog for about five minutes before its owner appeared, having been paged inside the store by an employee who knew what was happening outside. The video shows Beebe confronting the man.

“Do you want to feel the sweat under your dog’s neck?” he asks, to a reply that the liquid was water because the dog “just had a walk.”

Beebe presses his case, telling the man that keeping his dog in a hot car is “not OK” and telling him to feel the heat of his dashboard.

“You just mind your own business. It’s my dog,” the man replies before threatening to call police and have Beebe charged for trespassing.

The dog’s owner then starts walking back toward the store with his dog, only to apparently change his mind and turn around, telling Beebe that he “messed with the wrong [expletive] person.” He then turns around once more and again heads for the store’s entrance.

Temperatures in Guelph reached 27 C that day. Beebe says the humidex made it feel more like 33 C at the time he removed the dog from the car.

Officials with the Guelph Humane Society say they have seen the video but have not received any official complaints related to the incident it depicts.

They say animals should never be left in hot cars – not even if they have water and windows are left open – and recommend that anyone who encounters an animal in a car should contact the authorities rather than try to solve the situation themselves.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Daryl Morris