The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 3:13PM EDT
Weather watchers are focused on the world's most northerly community which has been experiencing some record-breaking heat.
Canadian Forces Station Alert recorded a temperature of 20 C on Sunday -- meaning the military listening outpost at the top of Ellesmere Island was warmer than Victoria.
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says today's temperature is likely to get even warmer.
Phillips says the "heat wave" is the equivalent of Toronto reaching a daytime high of 42 C -- something that's never happened.
It's the latest in a series of what are considered in the Arctic to be sweltering temperatures.
Iqaluit, Nunavut, has seen the mercury rise to 23.5 C this month.
And Alaska had its second-warmest June on record.
Phillips says it's impossible to dismiss the role of climate change in the extreme heat.
