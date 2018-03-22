Manitoba RCMP to announce arrest in 2015 death of young mother
Krystal Andrews’ body was found on God’s Lake First Nation in November, 2015.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 10:45AM EDT
Manitoba RCMP is set to announce an arrest in the 2015 death of a young mother, CTV News has learned.
Krystal Andrews’ body was found in an isolated spot on God’s Lake First Nation in November, 2015. Family members said the 23-year-old was visiting friends before she went missing.
The RCMP has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. today in Winnipeg, only saying it’s about “an arrest for a homicide investigation.”
The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca.
With files from CTV’s Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon
