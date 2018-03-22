

CTVNews.ca Staff





Manitoba RCMP is set to announce an arrest in the 2015 death of a young mother, CTV News has learned.

Krystal Andrews’ body was found in an isolated spot on God’s Lake First Nation in November, 2015. Family members said the 23-year-old was visiting friends before she went missing.

The RCMP has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. today in Winnipeg, only saying it’s about “an arrest for a homicide investigation.”

The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca.

With files from CTV’s Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon