Manitoba RCMP find nearly 455 kilograms of marijuana after semi-trailer pulled over
Nearly 455 kilograms of marijuana was seized after RCMP officers stopped a semi-truck in Manitoba. (RCMPMB/ Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 1:26PM EDT
WINNIPEG - A routine highway checkstop in Manitoba has resulted in what police say is the largest marijuana drug bust through a traffic stop in Canada in three years.
RCMP say patrol officers pulled over a semi-trailer on Sunday on the Trans-Canada Highway in Westhawk, about 150 kilometres east of Winnipeg, near the Ontario boundary.
Mounties say something wasn't right with the paperwork the driver showed the officers, so they checked the load in the back.
They found almost 455 kilograms of vacuum-packaged marijuana.
Beyond the boxes and boxes of pot, officers also found pot cookies, oils and cannabis shatter, a marijuana derivative that's extremely potent.
RCMP say even if cannabis were legal, the shipment would be against the law and dangerous, because there's no way to tell who grew it or how without further testing.
Federal legislation to legalize recreational pot is expected in October.
RCMP traffic stop leads to seizure of 925lbs of illegal marihuana & 75lbs of shatter, oils, and edibles hidden among a legitimate semi-load of food products #rcmpmb: https://t.co/GIy5dx7UoD pic.twitter.com/qrZ0xDwian— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 27, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian wingsuit flyer dies in Switzerland as parachute fails
- TorontoStrong fund to collect donations for victims of Danforth shooting
- Dad convicted in toddler's death had battered spouse syndrome: defence
- 20 sickened in Quebec town amid boil water advisory
- Man accused of breaking into London, Ont., police HQ arrested again