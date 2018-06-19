Manitoba judge upholds former law that banned switching party
Former Conservative MP Steven Fletcher holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa Thursday March 27, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:51PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba judge has rejected a claim that a law which prevented members of the legislature from switching party caucuses was unconstitutional.
Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sheldon Lanchbery ruled that the legislature can set its own rules about caucus membership and the courts should not interfere.
The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Steven Fletcher, who was kicked out of the governing Progressive Conservative caucus last summer.
Fletcher was ousted after criticizing the government's plan to set up a Crown corporation to promote energy efficiency, which he said would be a waste of money.
A law introduced by the former NDP government required Fletcher to sit as an Independent until the next election and prevented him from crossing the floor to another caucus.
That law was changed earlier this month by the Progressive Conservative government, which said it has no problem with allowing legislature members to cross the floor.
Fletcher's lawyer had told court the restriction was the only one of its kind in Canada and violated Fletcher's freedom of expression and association.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Doug Ford says nurses, teachers exempt from public sector hiring freeze
- Three injured after industrial explosion outside St. John's
- Body of missing PhD student found in Lake Ontario in Niagara region
- Manitoba judge upholds former law that banned switching party
- I didn't consent, woman tells court martial of Halifax military cop