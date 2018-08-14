Man taped machetes to hands, told officers to shoot him: police
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 7:42AM EDT
A man who taped machetes to his hands and called 911 was likely high on meth at the time, Winnipeg police say.
Police officers were called to a home in Winnipeg’s north-end Robertson neighbourhood on the morning of Aug. 10 after receiving a report of a man outside a home with a machete.
According to police, the man who made the 911 call was referring to himself – and in addition to taping machetes to his hands, he had “prepared a makeshift shield” to guard himself against stun guns.
The man allegedly “advanced on” the first police officers to arrive at the scene and screamed that he wanted them to shoot him.
Police say a “less lethal weapon” was used to arrest the man without causing injury.
A 34-year-old man is facing charges relating to weapon possession and breaching probation.
