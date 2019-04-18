Man shot dead in downtown Ottawa; one charged with second-degree murder
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:23PM EDT
OTTAWA - Police say an Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Ottawa early Thursday.
Officers say they were called to York Street, in the ByWard Market area, on reports of a shooting around 2 a.m.
They say they found an injured man and took him to hospital, where he died.
He has since been identified as 25-year-old Emilio Jimenez.
Police say Anas Mujber, 24, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.
They say the investigation continues.

