

CTVNews.ca Staff





Investigators are trying to figure out how a man in a mobility scooter fell three floors down an elevator shaft in downtown Toronto on Thursday.

Emergency officials were called to an apartment building at Dundas Street West and University Avenue around 10:30 a.m., where they found a man lying at the bottom of the elevator shaft. Scraps of the shattered scooter were strewn over his body.

The man fell from the third floor to the basement – a drop of about 15 metres, according to Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Aucoin.

“To be frank, I’m surprised he didn’t get killed or more hurt than what he is,” Aucoin said.

The man suffered a compound fracture of one of his legs and was rushed to hospital. He was conscious the entire time, Aucoin said.

It’s unclear how the elevator shaft was open or what led to the fall. Officials have not released the man’s age.

Firefighters used a harness to pull the man to safety.

“Our crews were able to go to the basement of the shaft, the bottom of the shaft, and along with EMS they packaged him and we were able to remove him from that shaft into the underground garage,” Aucoin said.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority will investigate the incident. Toronto Fire is also carrying out its own investigation.