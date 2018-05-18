

CTVNews.ca Staff





Friends and family have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a Jeep parked on a quiet dead-end street in a suburb north of Toronto.

Officers found 22-year-old Matt Arcara dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle at about 6:50 a.m. in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Thursday morning. Police have ruled his death a homicide. The cause of death has not been determined.

Friends told CP24 that Arcara worked in construction, and was one week away from his 23rd birthday.

“This is unbelievable. This is a scene out of a movie,” a man claiming to be Arcara’s uncle told CTV Toronto on Thursday. “It shouldn’t happen to a young man like this.”

The man said his nephew lived in downtown Toronto, adding that his roommates were tied up by an unknown assailant at their residence, where a dog was also killed, the night before Arcara’s body was found.

Toronto police confirmed they are investigating a home invasion where a dog was killed at 100 Harbour Street.

Neither York Regional Police nor Toronto police would link the downtown Toronto home invasion to the Richmond Hill homicide on Thursday.

Police have not identified any potential suspects in either case.